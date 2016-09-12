PHOTOS: Autumn Aloft Preview | ParkRecord.com

PHOTOS: Autumn Aloft Preview
Ryan Summerlin September 12, 2016
Autumn Aloft held its preview event at the Tanger Outlet Mall Saturday morning and evening, Sept. 10, 2016. Tanger Club Members were offered tethered hot air balloon rides in the morning and the general public was treated to an evening glow. The event will featured music, food, prizes, free face painting, balloon art and more. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Bonanza Flats: Current uses, and how they could change
- Man dies in Deer Valley mountain biking accident
- Treasure dispute moves onto the actual mountain next week
- SnowSports Industries America sees Park City as an opportunity
- Utah Department of Transportation agrees to install wildlife fencing along Interstate 80