 PHOTOS: Autumn Aloft Preview | ParkRecord.com

Back to: Entertainment

PHOTOS: Autumn Aloft Preview

Hot air balloon pilot Danny Stam inflates the Remax hot air balloon in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlet Mall Saturday evening, Sept. 10, 2016. Stam has been a pilot of all sorts for over 30 years and will be participating in the Autumn Aloft festival Sept. 16-18th. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Hot air balloon pilot Danny Stam inflates the Remax hot air balloon in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlet Mall Saturday evening, Sept. 10, 2016. Stam has been a pilot of all sorts for over 30 years and will be participating in the Autumn Aloft festival Sept. 16-18th. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Autumn Aloft held its preview event at the Tanger Outlet Mall Saturday morning and evening, Sept. 10, 2016. Tanger Club Members were offered tethered hot air balloon rides in the morning and the general public was treated to an evening glow. The event will featured music, food, prizes, free face painting, balloon art and more. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Trending In: Entertainment

Trending Sitewide