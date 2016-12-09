PHOTOS: Ballet West Park City’s Nutcracker | ParkRecord.com

The Peggy Bergmann Ballet West Academy of Park City is putting on their final performance of the Park City Nutcracker Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, at the Eccles Center at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. The full run of the Park City Nutcracker has been going on for 15 years. The cast spent much of Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, rehearsing at the Park City Studios and taking cast photos together. Monday, Dec. 6, 2016, the cast performed excerpts from the ballet at various local elementary schools. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)