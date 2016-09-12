PHOTOS: CCPC Hike For Hunger | ParkRecord.com

PHOTOS: CCPC Hike For Hunger
Ryan Summerlin September 12, 2016
The Christian Center of Park City held their annual Hike For Hunger at Deer Valley to raise awareness and funds for the food pantry on Saturday, Sept. 10 2016. Attendees were treated to chairlift rides to the hikes, food by Deer Valley (donated by the Nicholas & Company), drinks (PC Brewery & Joel Gott Wine), bounce houses, live music (Motherlode Canyon Band), face painting and more. Registration was $25/person OR a bag full of groceries. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)
