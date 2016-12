Chabad of Park City hosted their Grand Hanukkah Celebration at the St. Regis at Deer Valley Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, 2016, with live entertainment, kosher snacks, menorah lighting and more. In addition to the festivities, the kitchen at the St. Regis launched its first-ever kosher dining program this holiday season, too, offering guests and locals kosher cuisine between Dec. 21st – Dec. 30th. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)