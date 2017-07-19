PHOTOS: Kimball Art Center Gala | ParkRecord.com

PHOTOS: Kimball Art Center Gala
July 19, 2017
With its black-and-white theme, inspired by Richard Serra's bold prints, The Kimball Art Center's Annual Summer Gala had a sophisticated flavor, enhanced by an art bar, designer hors d'oeuvres, an on-site portrait photographer and lively auction. The event raises funds to support the center's many community programs including the Young Artists Academy, the Elementary Visual Arts program and the Arts Festival. (Nan Chalat Noaker/Park Record)
Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-Kimball-Art-Center-Gala-2017/
