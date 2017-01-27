PHOTOS: Puppy Lounge for Puppy Love | ParkRecord.com

PHOTOS: Puppy Lounge for Puppy Love
January 27, 2017
Panic Button Media & Nuzzles & Co. hosted a Puppy Lounge at the Miner’s Hospital for Sundance employees and volunteers looking to take a break form the hustle and bustle of the festival Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The puppies at the event were available for adoption. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)
