 PHOTOS: Puppy Lounge for Puppy Love | ParkRecord.com

Tina Graham cuddles two puppies during Panic Button Media & Nuzzles & Co.'s Puppy Lounge at the Miner's Hospital Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The event was geared toward Sundance Film Festival volunteers and employees who were looking for a brief reprieve and pick-me-up from the festival's hustle and bustle. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Panic Button Media & Nuzzles & Co. hosted a Puppy Lounge at the Miner’s Hospital for Sundance employees and volunteers looking to take a break form the hustle and bustle of the festival Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The puppies at the event were available for adoption. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)