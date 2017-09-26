PHOTOS: Scarecrow Festival
September 26, 2017
The McPolin Barn hosted their Scarecrow Festival Saturday afternoon, September 23, 2017. Attendees built scarecrows, painted pumpkins, had their faces painted and enjoyed refreshments. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)
Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-Scarecrow-Festival/
