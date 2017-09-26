 PHOTOS: Scarecrow Festival | ParkRecord.com

PHOTOS: Scarecrow Festival

Quinn Davis, 5, gathers armfuls of straw to stuff an astronaut onesie during the Scarecrow Festival at the McPolin Barn Saturday afternoon, September 23, 2017. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

The McPolin Barn hosted their Scarecrow Festival Saturday afternoon, September 23, 2017. Attendees built scarecrows, painted pumpkins, had their faces painted and enjoyed refreshments. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

