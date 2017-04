The Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter, in conjunction with Utah State University, opened their newest exhibit, “Small Wonders: The Expansive World of Insects”, on Saturday, April 1, 2017. The displays offer viewers an up-close look at the mysterious world of bugs and digs into the species that have a history here in Utah. The exhibit will stay up until May 15th. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)