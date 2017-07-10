PHOTOS: Toast of Park City | ParkRecord.com

PHOTOS: Toast of Park City
July 10, 2017
The Park City Food & Wine Classic’s Toast of Park City gave guests an opportunity to sample a variety of fine wines and gourmet foods Saturday afternoon, July 8, 2017. The event was hosted at the Dejoria Center. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)
Link to full gallery here: https://parkrecordphoto.smugmug.com/PHOTOS-Toast-of-Park-City/
