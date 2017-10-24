Plan the rest of your week with these events and music

Wednesday

Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Shannon Runyon at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Chris Hillman, Herb Pedersen and John Jorgensen at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

Cowboy karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 9 p.m.

Park City Limits: Rough & Tumble at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.

Friday

Chris Hillman, Herb Pedersen and John Jorgensen at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

DJ Marty Paws at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

Jordan Matthew Young Band at The Spur, 10 p.m.

Ninth Annual Devil's Basement with Lavell Dupree at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Park City Limits: Take 5 at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.

Streetcorner Boogie at Park City Brewery Tap Room, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Changin Lanes Experience and Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

Chris Hillman, Herb Pedersen and John Jorgensen at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

Joy & Eric at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.

Ninth Annual Devil's Basement with DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Park City Limits: Jeremia and Glenn Maxey at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.

The Pour with Super Bubble at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.

Rage Against the Supremes at The Spur, 10 p.m.

Mural Opportunity for The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art seeks artists interested in creating a large-scale outdoor artwork at the Central Ninth District in Salt Lake City. The art will be prominently displayed across from the UTA Trax stop on 200 West. There is no application fee. Two of the three artists asked to submit a proposal will receive a $300 stipend for their time developing their mural concept. Deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 31. Payment to the selected artist will be $10,000, with material costs up to $1500. To apply and submit a proposal, submit a short artist bio and five images of previous work in PDF format (no more than 10MB) to jared.steffensen@utahmoca.org.

Park City Farmer's Market

The Park City Farmer's Market will close its 2017 season from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Canyons cabriolet parking lot. Admission is free. For information, visit this website.

The 16th Annual Park City Cotillion

The 16th Annual Park City Cotillion begins on Oct. 26. Students in grades four through eight are invited to participate in a program of social skills and dance education. Sessions will be held monthly at Temple Har Shalom through March 8. Participants learn skills that will empower them to feel comfortable with themselves and others, to communicate more effectively, and to set a leadership example in school, work opportunities, or in any social situation, promoting personal growth, confidence and character. Registration can be done at Jon D. Williams Cotillions website.

Fox School of Wine's Table for 12: Fall's Big Flavors

Fox School of Wine will present Table for 12: Fall's Big Flavors from 6:30-7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, at The Market Park City, 1500 Snow Creek Drive. The class, which is designed to give both beginning and experienced wine lovers a glimpse into wine facts and history, will feature tastings of four wines and food items. Participants must be ages 21 and older. To register, visit http://www.foxschoolofwine.com.

Utah History Lecture: Jon Schutz

Water rights attorney Jon Schutz will give a presentation on the history of water rights in the West at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Park City Library's Community Room, 1255 Park Ave. Refreshments will be served before the lecture. The event, which is part of the Park City and Park City Library Utah History Lecture series, is free and open to the public. RSVPs are suggested. To RSVP, email katie.madsen@parkcity.org.

Park City Institute Announces Two Additional Shows

The Park City Institute has announced two additional shows for its 2017-18 Main Stage Season. The first is Lyle Lovett with Robert Earl Keen on Feb. 1. The second is Mavis Staples on March 3. Tickets for Park City Institute members are on sale now. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 27. For information, visit http://www.ecclescenter.org.