Plan your Halloween weekend with these events and live music

Saturday

Changin Lanes Experience and Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

Chris Hillman, Herb Pedersen and John Jorgensen at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

Johnsmith at Living Energy Center, 7 p.m.

Joy & Eric at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.

Ninth Annual Devil's Basement with DJ Juggy at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Park City Limits: Jeremia and Glenn Maxey at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.

The Pour with Super Bubble at O.P. Rockwell, 9 p.m.

Rage Against the Supremes at The Spur, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Tony Oros at Prime Steakhouse, 6 p.m.

Monday

Amanda Johnson at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Open mic at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Cabin Fever at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Corey Adam at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Badfeather Halloween Party with Break On Through and Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Devil's Basement with Stereo Sparks at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Tony Holiday at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Halloween Movie Night at the DeJoria Center

A free Halloween movie night will feature Brad Silberling's 1995 supernatural comedy "Casper," rated PG, on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the DeJoria Center, 970 N. S.R. 224. in Kamas. The event will start at 3:30 p.m. with a trunk-or-treat. The film will start at 5:30 p.m. For information, visit http://www.dejoriacenter.org.

'Giving a Bleep: The Show'

"Giving a Bleep: The Show," an original local musical comedy, will run at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4, at the Prospector Conference Center Theater, 2200 Sidewinder Drive. The show contains mature language and themes. The production will raise funds for local nonprofits. Ticket buyers may select their own price and the nonprofit the money will benefit. To purchase tickets, visit http://www.givingableep.com.

Creepy Cold-Blooded Halloween

Kim's Cold-Blooded Creatures, which include reptiles, amphibians, insects an invertebrates, will present free Creepy Cold-Blooded Halloweens from 4-5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, at The Summit County Library Kamas Branch, 228 W. 200 South, and from 6-7 p.m. later that evening at the Summit County Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd. For information, visit http://www.thesummitcountylibrary.org.

Park City Film Series: 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' and 'Carrie'

The Park City Film Series will celebrate Halloween with free screenings of Don Siegel's 1956 thriller "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," not rated, and Brian DePalma's horror classic "Carrie," rated R, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave. "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" will start at 6 p.m. and "Carrie" will start at 8 p.m. For information, visit http://www.parkcityfilmseries.com.

High Country Fly Fishers Present Kelly G. Glissmeyer

High Country Fly Fishers will present renowned fly-tyer Kelly G. Glissmeyer at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, Red Rock Brewery, 1640 W. Redstone Center Drive at Kimball Junction. The event is free and open to the public. For information, contact Dave Allison at 1-561-251-3543.