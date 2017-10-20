Plan your weekend in Park City with live music and other events

Saturday

DJ Soulman at Downstairs, 8 p.m.

Los Hellcaminos at The Spur, 10 p.m.

Mason Jennings at The Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.

Park City Limits: St. Boheme at The Silver Star Cafe, 7 p.m.

Sextones and Miss DJ Lux at The Cabin, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Patrick Ryan at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Tony Oros at Prime Steakhouse, 6 p.m.

Monday

Amanda Johnson at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Open mic at The Cabin, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Cabin Fever at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Michelle Moonshine at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.

Shannon Runyon at The Spur, 7 p.m.

Sundance Film Festival Volunteer Opportunities

The application for Sundance Film Festival 2018 is now open. Every year, more than 2,000 volunteers help create a global platform for independent film. Volunteers are needed to assist in all areas of the Sundance Film Festival — from theatre entrances to shuttle stops. There are exciting benefits such as being among the first audiences to see world premieres of the best new independent films. The festival will run from Jan. 18-28. For information and applications, visit http://www.sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival/volunteer.

Park City Institute Announces Two Additional Shows

The Park City Institute has announced two additional shows for its 2017-18 Main Stage Season. The first is Lyle Lovett with Robert Earl Keen on Feb. 1. The second is Mavis Staples on March 3. Tickets will go on sale for Park City Institute members on Monday, Oct. 23. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Thursday, Oct. 26. For information, visit http://www.ecclescenter.org.

Adopt-A-Native-Elder Rug Show Volunteer Meeting

The Adopt-A-Native-Elder Program will hold a general meeting for volunteers from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Park City Community Church, 4501 S.R. 224. The nonprofit's 27th annual Navajo Rug Show and Sale will run from Nov. 10-12. Many volunteers are needed to make the event the success. The Rug Show is one of the ways Adopt-A-Native-Elder provides benefits for elders and their families. This is the last volunteer meeting before the event. For more information, call 801-474-0535, 435-649-0535 or visit http://www.AnElder.org.

Park City Cotillion

The 16th Annual Park City Cotillion begins on Oct. 26. Students in grades four through eight are invited to participate in a program of social skills and dance education. Sessions will be held monthly at Temple Har Shalom through March 8. Participants learn skills that will empower them to feel comfortable with themselves and others, to communicate more effectively, and to set a leadership example in school, work opportunities, or in any social situation, promoting personal growth, confidence and character. Registration can be done at Jon D. Williams Cotillions website, www.cotillion.com.