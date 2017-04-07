Postponed: The 21st Annual Pond Skimming | ParkRecord.com

The 21st annual pond skimming contest that was schedule for at noon on Saturday, April 8, at Canyons as been postponed to April 15 due to weather.

The Pond Skimming Contest is Park City's most popular party and is the true indicator that spring has arrived. Contestants must dress in costume (the funkier the better) as they attempt to cross a 100-foot pond on skis or a snowboard.

The pond and the excitement happen at mid-mountain just outside Red Pine Lodge. Participants must be 10 years of age or older to enter. Spectators will need a lift or gondola ticket to watch.

For information, visit http://www.parkcitymountain.com.