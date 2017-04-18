Recycle Utah celebrates Earth Day with a party and fundraiser | ParkRecord.com

Recycle Utah will accept the following hard-to-recycle materials on Earth Day PR

Recycle Utah is looking forward to Earth Day because it celebrates the work the nonprofit does in Park City and Summit and Wasatch counties.

"Our [mission] is to empower people to lead sustainable lives from the small things, like making sure contact lenses are recycled properly, to bigger things such as teaching about environmental stewardship," said Molly Brooks, Recycle Utah director of outreach and communications.

Earth Day is also the day when Recycle Utah will host its annual fundraiser and party. The event will run from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Wasatch Brew Pub, 250 Main St.

The party will include live music from Clark Urie, a silent auction, and a recycled art activity for kids.

"Clark is a solo act who performed at our 100-mile meal last year," Brooks said. "He's a guitarist who plays Americana music."

The silent auction will feature a variety of items from local businesses from Summit County and Park City.

Donations were made by Align Spa, Baby Nee Nee, The Barking Cat, Freshies Lobster Co., Jeremy Ranch Golf & Country Club, No Name Saloon, Park City Film Series, Vail Resorts, Ritual Chocolate, Stein Eriksen Lodge and more, Brooks said.

The recycled art activity for kids will involve an array of doors.

"People drop off a lot of doors, many of which we can resell, but there are some that we can't resell, so we'll put those on the floor so kids can paint them," Brooks said.

Tickets to the event are $35 for adults and $15 for children.

"The price for the adult tickets include dinner and two drinks, which is beer and wine," Brooks said.

The children's ticket price will include dinner and soft drinks.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.recycleutah.org or at the door.

"We are going to have a burger buffet that will include beef, turkey and vegetarian burgers," Brooks said. "Thanks to the support of the Wasatch Brew Pub who has donated the food and space for us to use, all the proceeds from the event will benefit our environmental education programs."

Recycle Utah's education programs reach more than 5,000 students, mostly in Summit County and some in Wasatch County, annually.

"Our education director Mary Closser visits every elementary school in Summit County and teaches the students about environmental topics and sustainability," Brooks said. "She also visits high schools and middles schools and hosts summer camps and all different events to reach as many kids as she can."

Students learn about a variety of topics related to environmental sustainability including basic recycling, natural resources, water conservation, hazardous and electronic waste, alternative energy, climate change and energy conservation.

Brooks said it is important to teach recycling to kids because they, in turn, can teach their parents about sustainable living.

"Recycle Utah started as a recycling center, but we realized without the education behind our purpose people wouldn't know the specifics of why we do what we do and how to recycle correctly," she said. "We feel like it's best to start with the kids, the young because they are the ones who will run things in the future."

In addition to the Earth Day celebration and fundraiser, Recycle Utah will host a couple of other events on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the nonprofit will present a CHaRM event at the recycling center, 1951 Woodbine Way.

"CHaRM is an acronym for the Collection of Hard-to-Recycle Materials," Brooks said. "This is a chance for people to come and drop off all of their regular and hard-to-recycle materials, including things that are around their homes that they don't know how to get rid of."

(See accompanying box for full list of items).

"We'll accept tires that day, and will ask [people to pay] a recycling fee because we have to pay a fee to recycle them," Brooks said. "We also recently added some new items to the list: contact lenses and athletic shoes."

Recycle Utah volunteers will also be at Whole Foods, 1748 Redstone Drive, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"We will have information about Recycle Utah, and we will be collecting cell phones, iPods, chords and batteries," Brooks said. "So, if people don't know what to do with those things, they can just bring them to us."

