Recycle Utah will be open Monday for holiday recycling | ParkRecord.com

The holiday season the busiest time of the year for Recycle Utah.

Why? Because Americans, on average, throw away 25 percent more trash between Thanksgiving and New Years, said Molly Brooks, the nonprofit’s director of outreach and communications.

“Our busiest day of the year is Dec. 26, the day after Christmas, and that day starts our busiest week of the year,” Brooks said. “There is a lot of trash that is generated right after Christmas.”

Recycle Utah will be open Monday, Dec. 26, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will accept a number of materials.

“We want people to know that instead of throwing most of that stuff away, they can bring it to us,” Brooks said.

Recycle Utah will accept ribbons and bows, non-metallic wrapping paper and paper gift bags.

“We repackage ribbons and bows and sell them so people can reuse them,” Brooks explained. “We can recycle wrapping paper as long as its not the metallic kind and we can recycle gift bags as long as there is no material or metal on them as well.”

Recycle Utah also collects packaging materials.

“Those items include cardboard, white packing foam, Styrofoam peanuts, and bubble wrap,” Brooks said. “While we collect these things throughout the year, these are items that we also see an increase of use during the holidays.”

Although Recycle Utah won’t recycle ornaments, the nonprofit will collect used Christmas or holiday lights.

“They are considered electronic waste and people can put them in our electronic waste bin,” Brooks said.

In addition to the lights, Recycle Utah collections other electronic waste such as used cell phones, TVs, mp3 players and other devices.

“Many people get new electronic devices as gifts during the holidays and they need to get rid of their old ones,” Brooks explained. “Since electronic waste is hazardous, these items contain lead and mercury, so it should never be thrown in the trash. So, people can bring them to us.”

A small fee does apply for electronic waste drop-off.

“We do have a fee because we dispose of these items responsibly in Utah with an e-Steward certified recycler,” Brooks said. “That costs us money per pound to ship.”

The e-Stewards initiative defines and promotes responsible electronics reuse and recycling best practices worldwide.

“The thing is when people bring those items in, they know that they aren’t only saving landfill space, but also making sure those hazardous materials aren’t seeping into our water,” Brooks said. “The other option for recycling electronic waste in Summit County is taking the items to the Three Mile Canyon Landfill, which also requires a fee. This way, you can drop off the items in town with us and we’ll do the driving out there.”

Another concern Brooks addressed is the disposal of real Christmas trees.

“If you don’t recycle Christmas trees, they will just end up taking up precious space in the landfill,” she said. “Instead of letting that happen, we have set up four tree collection locations around Summit County.”

Those locations are: