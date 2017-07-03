Robyn Cage’s new album ‘Slow the Devil’ is nearly done | ParkRecord.com

Park City singer and songwriter Robyn Cage spent a week in the Southern Utah desert by herself last year to write and work out songs for her new album "Slow the Devil."

"It was May 2016," Cage told The Park Record. "I just finished a tour and it was a slow season here in town. So, I decided to take that time and went and camped out by myself."

Cage took a ukulele, her journal and a battery-powered keyboard that was lent to her by fellow local musician Mike Rogers.

"I was out in the middle of nowhere, writing songs all day long," Cage said with a laugh. "It was good because I wanted to make sure there was no one in hearing range while I tested new songs."

A few of those songs will appear on the album, which is nearly finished.

"I have two or three songs left to record," she said.

After spending all that time, effort and money to write and record the songs, Cage wants to release the album in October. She also wants people to know about the album.

So she has turned to crowdsourcing website Kickstarter.com to raise money that would go to promoting the album.

"Although a small amount will go to master the record, a majority of the money raised through the campaign will go to marketing," Cage said. "Marketing is something that makes such a big difference. I want to make sure these songs get heard."

Cage's minimum goal is $10,000, which, she said, is a safe and attainable amount.

"One of the things with Kickstarter is that it's all or nothing," she said. "You have to reach your minimum goal or you don't get anything.

"I have seen people raise $20,000, but had set their minimum goal at $25,000 and it's heartbreaking."

The 10 grand seems to be the right amount so far.

"It's going great so far," Cage said. "We're well over one-third of the way to our goal after three days in. I'm hoping to double the goal, because that's what it will really take to do the kind of promotional campaign that I'm hoping to do."

To donate to Cage's campaign, visit bit.ly/rcslowthedevil. The deadline is Thursday, July 27.

Cage is also happy at how the album has turned out.

"It was funny, because the record ended up taking a different direction that I didn't plan for once I got back from the songwriting sabbatical," she said. "In the desert, I was writing happy ukulele tunes, but [back in civilization] there was all the tension surrounding the presidential election."

Cage felt the push and pull of the debate.

"Regardless of which side of the fence you were on, there were heated discussions and we all felt it," she said.

Her songs started to change.

"I've never written political songs in my life, and I wouldn't call the changes I did political," Cage said. "But they were definitely a product of the environment."

The songs all addressed the issues of unity and division.

"That was interesting, because I had no intention of writing songs like that," she said.

The imagery became clearer as she began selecting songs for the album.

"I love the idea of making a complete album that is cohesive and not just a random collection of singles," Cage said.

Cage also wanted the album to feel like a hero's journey or quest.

"It's because I'm a nerd like that," she said with a laugh. "But as I was looking at what tied the songs together, I kept seeing that theme of unity versus division."

The recurring theme resonated with Cage.

"I spent a lot of time musing about what can be done about this bipolar atmosphere that the country is in," she said. "While I don't have an overall answer, the solution I can think of is all about conversation and art.

"Music is my conversation piece, my tool, that connects people, and while we obviously need to express ourselves, we also need to listen."

For information about Robyn Cage, visit http://www.robyncage.com.