Scarecrow Festival returns to McPolin Farm on Sept. 23

When the Friends of the Farm, ,a group that helps maintain the McPolin Farm, cancelled last year's Scarecrow Festival, which had been held annually at McPolin Farm since 2004, Denise Carey heard about it.

"I got so much grief," said Carey, who manages the farm for the city. "I received calls from all over, including Salt Lake City from schools who planned to bring their kids on field trips to see the scarecrows."

The cancellation was due to renovations that would stabilize the barn, and Carey was surprised at the number of complaints.

"On the other hand, it was awesome to hear how many people missed it," she said. "So we knew we had to bring it back this year."

The Scarecrow Festival will return from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at McPolin Farm. Tickets to the event are $40 for a group of four. They can be purchased at the PC MARC front desk, 1200 Little Kate Rd., or by visiting the event calendar at http://www.parkcityrecreation.org. Tickets will not be sold the day of the event.

The price will also include pumpkins for painting, face painting, refreshments — including cider and cookies — a scarecrow support made out of PVC pipes and stuffing material.

Ticketholders are encouraged to ride the bus, ride bikes or walk to the barn. Parking and

drop-off on S.R. 224 is prohibited.

Groups will make their scarecrows at the farm that day, and the scarecrows will then be placed on the trail behind the farm once they are finished.

"Attendees need to bring material to dress the scarecrow, scissors, tape, safety pins," she said. "Remember the scarecrow will be put on display outdoors and subject to Park City fall weather."

There are also non-event tickets available for $20 each.

"The price includes a reservation on the trail, a scarecrow support, name card and twine," Carey said. "No staples or nails are allowed to build the scarecrows, which can be built at home and put on display after the event is done."

The only guideline is the scarecrows can't be used to advertise a business.

"People can do any type of scarecrow they want, and they can build a scarecrow for their organization," Carey explained. "They just can't put a phone number or website on it."

Carey enjoys seeing the different ideas that go into each scarecrow.

"We've had 'Minions' scarecrows, which was great," she said. "We also had someone do The Three Little Pigs, with all the houses, and that was amazing. We also had someone who put out teacups and things like that.

"It's fun for all ages. I think the adults enjoy it as much as the kids, because they get to use their creativity."

All scarecrows will be taken down on Oct. 23.

"We used to leave them up through Halloween, but people found it difficult taking down a frozen scarecrow in freezing weather," Carey said with a laugh. "So, now we ask the people who made the scarecrows to take them home earlier so they can put them up for Halloween and recycle them."

The Friends of the Farm will dismantle the remaining scarecrows, Carey said.

This year's Scarecrow Festival will be the last one for Carey, who will retire in Janurary after 31 years.

"This really means a lot to me, because we've been doing it for, Holy Toledo, 13 years," she said. "When we first stated it, we didn't have very many people go out and see the scarecrows, let alone participate in building them.

"I've been involved with the McPolin Farm and the activities that we hold on it since Park City purchased it in 1990. At that time, the only thing the City did was stabilize the barn with cables. It was handed over to my department in 1992.

"So, it's nice when I heard from all of these people who were upset that we didn't do this last year. I mean it amazes me how many people come from other places to see the scarecrows once they are up on the trail. It's a fun walk."

Tickets for the annual Scarecrow Festival that will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, are on sale now for $40, and non-event tickets for scarecrow kits only are available for $10, at PC MARC, 1200 Little Kate Road, or by visiting http://www.parkcityrecreation.org.