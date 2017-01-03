‘Screenagers’ screening | ParkRecord.com

A free screening of the documentary “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age” will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave.

The screening is sponsored by Park City Day School. A panel discussion, moderated by Lynn Ware Peek and featuring Park City School Distric Superintendant Dr. Ember Conley, will start immediately following the one-hour film.

For more information, visit wwwscreenagersmovie.com.