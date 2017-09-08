Seventh Overall Ball is the town’s ‘best dressed-down event’

Over the past seven years, Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties' annual Overall Ball gala fundraiser has become "the best dressed-down event in the community," said Executive Director Shellie Barrus.

"Reaching our seventh year is meaningful for us because I think the gala is picking up some energy of it's own," Barrus told The Park Record during a joint interview with board chairwoman Shirley Wright and Development Director Melanie Seus. "Attendees can come dressed up or in casual attire, and they have come to know how fun it is."

This year's gala will start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at Park City Mountain Resort's Legacy Lodge. Tickets are $150 per person or $1,350 for a table of 10.

The theme, as it has been in the past, is "What will you build?"

"This is something we ask our guests," Barrus said. "We want to get them involved and want to know what will they will help us build."

The evening will start with a cocktail hour mixer.

"Our guests will get a chance to mingle and made bids on our silent auction," Barrus said.

Seus, who is in charge of the night's silent and live auctions, said items are still coming in.

"However, we already have some nice golf packages at Red Ledges and Promontory Club," she said. "We also have cultural experiences with Ballet West and Hogle Zoo, as well as an annual membership to the Living Planet Aquarium."

Another highlight of the silent auction are artisan dolls and their outfits.

"The outfits were sent to Peggy Stuart, who lives in Summit Park," Wright said. "Last year, a group of women heard about the auction through Peggy's sewing group and began sending her handmade outfits."

Clothes include shirts, pants, dresses, overcoats, hats and shoes.

"We have a whole box full of the dolls' wardrobe," Wright said. "They even have their own hairbrush and their own screwdriver."

Barrus is grateful to the women for the donations.

"They did this for us last year and we were blown away," she said. "They wanted to do it again, so to have these lovely ladies do this for us is amazing."

The live auction also features some enjoyable items, Seus said.

"We have a wine, chocolate and food experience for 12 with Tandem Chocolates, Cognition Winery and Mustang restaurant," she said. "We also have a private dinner for 12 at Promontory with the chef of the group's choice. And that comes with a fly-fishing lesson prior to the dinner."

Additional gala activities will include whiskey tasting with Sugar House Distillery, live music by The Mondays and a costume contest.

"People can register to be in the costume contest that gives awards to the most inventive construction outfits," Barrus said. "They can get crazy and figure out how to create interesting overalls and hardhats. One year, we had a whole table dress up as construction cones. They were amazing."

Gala-goers will be able to have their photos taken in a booth helmed by Top Snap Photography.

"If you are in some decked-out overalls, you have to document it, right?" Barrus said with a laugh.

Dinner will start around 7 p.m. and will feature a choice between salmon or tenderloin.

"Vail Resorts always provides some amazing food," Barrus said. "We have changed locations for the event throughout the years, and last year we found a home at Park City Mountain Resort's Legacy Lodge.

"What this means is that the event can grow, and so can our support for our programs — affordable home ownership, education and home repair."

During dinner, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a fund-a-cause.

"This is where people can get involved and directly support certain aspects of the work we do," Barrus said.

Volunteers will have a list of projects and people can decide which ones they want their money to help.

"This is 100 percent tax deductible," Barrus said. "We are especially excited this year, because we are looking at a potential project that will be announced at the gala."

Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties plans to serve more than 300 individuals in the upcoming year through its various programs that include affordable housing, home repairs and education.

"Our education programs are growing, because we're getting out in the community more and more and holding more classes," Barrus said. "We try to help the community to know about the affordable housing options we have."

Barrus said many members of the local workforce don't know about Habitat's programs that can help them own their own homes.

"Sometimes they don't know what to do to get prepared for something like that," Barrus said. "They don't know how to get their budgets in place or how to take care of their credit, so through these programs, we want our workforce to be the ones who can be the first to take advantage of these opportunities.

"We have also made a commitment as a nonprofit and a board to grow our impact in the community. And we have taken the step from building one home a year to building five homes a year. The Overall Ball, which raises about one-third of our annual budget, is our event to celebrate what we do."

Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties, Utah, will host its annual Overall Ball Gala Fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 22, at Park City Mountain's Legacy Lodge. The cost is $150 per person, or a table of 10 for $1,350. For reservations and tickets, call 435-658-1400 ext. 1008 or http://www.habitat-utah.org.