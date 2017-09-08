Wasatch Brewery’s shot ski returns to Park City’s Main Street

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 14, for the Second Annual Park City Sunrise Rotary Shot Ski, sponsored by Wasatch Brewery.

The Sunrise Rotary is currently enlisting participants to take a "shot" of Wasatch beer to help raise funds for local nonprofits. The one long ski (actually a total of 440 skis bolted together) will be hoisted at 2 p.m. in an attempt to break the record of 1,234 participants set by Breckenridge last January.

To keep the celebration going, Wasatch Brewery will host a beer garden in the Brew Pub lot from noon until 6 p.m., complete with games, live music, a food truck and a selection of Wasatch Brewery's award-winning craft beers.

"Our goal for 2017 is to sign up a total of 1,250 beer-lovers who also want to support our Rotary", says Connie Nelson, Sunrise Rotary member. "We are currently in the process of adding on the additional skis and greatly appreciate Big Shots coming on board again this year and donating all of the shot ski mounts. I have no doubt that we will again be able to beat the record of Breckenridge to reclaim the crown!"

There are several different ticket options in 2017 including:

$20 ticket, good for one unreserved spot on a ski

$25 ticket, good for one unreserved spot on a ski plus entrance to the beer garden, plus your first beer (capacity limited to 600)

$500 VIP Team Ticket which includes six reserved spots on two skis; two skis wrapped with a personalized team or company name to take home as a souvenir; six entrance passes to the Wasatch Beer Garden and six beer tokens."Now that the word has gotten out about what a fun event this is, we anticipate selling out very quickly this year, so we are encouraging all potential participants to purchase tickets as soon as possible by going to http://www.parkcityshotski.eventbrite.com", says Wasatch Marketing Director Judy Cullen. "And to inspire everyone to dress up in costume, Wasatch Brewery founder Greg Schirf will be handing out gift cards and Wasatch "swag" to entrants dressed in the best regalia. The goal, like last year, is to have fun while raising money for a very worthwhile cause" says Cullen.