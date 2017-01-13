Simplifying Detoxifying | ParkRecord.com

A simplifying detoxifying class will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Alpine Apothecary, 1675 W. Redstone Center Drive No.125 at Kimball Junction.

The class will learn about potential sources of environmental toxins, how to prevent exposure, how to evaluate toxic burdens,and the safest methods for removing accumulated burden.

Lab testing options will be available at completion of class. Registration required as class size is limited.

Email info@alpineapothecary.com or call 435-615-0070