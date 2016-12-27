Stacy Phillips’ new job affected her multi-media exhibit ‘Future Works’ | ParkRecord.com

Last August, Salt Lake multi-media artist Stacy A. Phillips, who is represented by Trove Gallery in Park City, began working as the Artist in Residence at the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Phillips facilitates an art-making workshop for patients, caregivers and staff members in the Institute’s Wellness Center every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s a place for people who have been affected by cancer,” Phillips told The Park Record. “I make the sessions accessible because some people can come for only 10 minutes or a couple of hours and others can stay the full day. It gives them a place where they all can relieve some stress.”

Phillips has noticed a shift in how she approaches her sculptures and paintings.

“The job has forced me to put things in perspective,” she said. “I now do that with a little more joy, freedom and spontaneity.”

Art lovers will see some of that freedom when they see her new exhibit “Future Works” in an opening reception during the Park City Gallery Association Gallery Stroll from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at Trove Gallery, 804 Main St.

Phillips created some of the exhibit’s works before she began working at the Cancer Institute and some were created after she started the new job.

“I also think the body of work is diverse because I’ve been thinking about the show for quite a while,” she said.

One work is made from one of her journals.

“I’ve been thinking about doing this for 10 years,” Phillips said. “I have a lot of journals, but I cut up this particular journal into flowers and dipped them into wax and sewed them in a circle onto canvas. The piece was originally going to be sewn into a dress, but it turned into a circle.

“You can’t really read the writing, but the language is there and has become an object,” she said.

Another work was created out of a dress from the 1800s.

“I took passages from erotic poetry and old books and draped the dress on the front of them,” Phillips said. “The dress was given to me in 1988, and I had thought about doing something with it for a while.”

In addition to the sculptures, Phillips did some paintings.

“I’ve been wanting to work bigger, so the paintings I did are 4 feet by 4 feet, and the smallest is 24 inches by 24 inches,” she said. “I was intimidated by the size at the beginning, but found working on a larger scale isn’t only just enjoyable, but more freeing.”

There are even some sculptures and paintings that work together.

“I always wanted to do a body of work where sculptures relate to paintings and paintings relate to sculptures,” she said. “So, I touched on that concept in this show.

“It was interesting to paint and then go into the studio and create sculptures that respond to the painting,” Phillips said. “I could have done that dance all day long.”

Taking the idea of creating paintings out of sculptures one step further, Phillips also made a series of wall-mounted ceramic flower works.

“The flowers are made of clay, but I treat them like a canvas,” she said. “They will have different patterns and colors.”

Like all of her works, Phillips thinks about what she wants to do and conjures up an image.

“When I start, that picture I make in my head is perfect,” she said. “But when I’m doing the works, I’m constantly problem solving and doing some decision-making in the studio.”

That process is what drives her.

“In the end, I’m always interested to see what direction the works push me towards,” Phillips said. “It’s been fun to see these projects come into fruition.”

An artist reception for sculptor and painter Stacy Phillips will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at Trove Gallery, 804 Main St. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit http://www.troveparkcity.com.