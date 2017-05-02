Students can buy two-for-one tickets for Big Stars concerts | ParkRecord.com

Park City Institute announces a special sale for students only.

On May 12 and 13, students with a valid student ID may purchase two-for-one lawn seats to any 2017 St Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Concert Series at Deer Valley Resort.

"We want to give every student in Utah the chance to experience a great night out," Park City Institute Executive Director Teri Orr said. "Bring your blanket and a picnic, and take in the incredible talent on the stage, along with the beautiful view. You never have to pay for parking, and we don't charge service fees on our tickets, so this sale makes an evening out fun and affordable on a student budget."

Park City Institute has a long-standing student and community outreach program, making art accessible to all.

The Institute donates 20 percent of tickets to underserved communities in Summit County.

This is the first time the Institute has created a special sale for students at the St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Concert Series.

Students must present a valid student ID, in-person, at the time of purchase. Tickets are imited to one show per student ID.

Two-for-one student tickets are available two days only, May 12-13, in-person, at the Eccles Center Box Office, 1750 Kearns Boulevard in Park City, or at King's English Bookstore, 1511 1500 East, Salt Lake City.

For information about the shows, visit parkcityinstitute.org. For questions about the student sale, call 435-655-3114.