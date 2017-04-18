Summit County Mental Awareness Solutions | ParkRecord.com

Summit County Health Department, CONNECT Summit County and the Park City Community Foundation will present Summit County Mental Health Awareness Solutions from 9 a.m.-noon, on Friday, April 21, at Park City Hospital, 900 Round Valley Drive at Quinn’s Junction.

Mental Awareness Solutions is a free community event that will provide information, resources, support and discussion regarding mental health and substance abuse action in Summit County.

For information, visit http://www.summitcountyhealth.org/mentalhealth.