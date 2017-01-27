Sundance announces shorts winners | ParkRecord.com

Winners of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival jury prizes in short filmmaking were announced by Sundance Institute at a ceremony earlier this week.

The Short Film Grand Jury Prize, awarded to one film in the program of 68 shorts selected from 8,985 submissions, went to ”And so we put goldfish in the pool,” written and directed by Makoto Nagahisa. The Short Film program is presented by YouTube.

This year’s Short Film jurors are Shirley Kurata, David Lowery and Patton Oswalt.

Short Film awards winners in previous years include ”Thunder Road” by Jim Cummings; “World of Tomorrow” by Don Hertzfeldt; ”SMILF” by Frankie Shaw; ”Of God and Dogs” by Abounaddara Collective; “Gregory Go Boom” by Janicza Bravo; ”The Whistle” by Grzegorz Zariczny; “Whiplash” by Damien Chazelle; ”FISHING WITHOUT NETS” by Cutter Hodierne; “The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom” by Lucy Walker and ”The Arm” by Brie Larson, Sarah Ramos and Jessie Ennis.

The short film program at the Festival is the centerpiece of Sundance Institute’s year-round efforts to support short filmmaking.

Select Festival short films are presented as a traveling program at over 50 theaters in the U.S. and Canada each year, and short films and filmmakers take part in regional Master Classes geared towards supporting emerging shorts-makers in several cities.

Sundance Institute’s Documentary Film Program, supported by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and in partnership with The Guardian and The New York Times’ Op-Docs, provides grants to makers of documentary shorts around the world, including new filmmakers in Cuba featured in a Special Event program at this year’s Festival.

2017 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Jury Awards: