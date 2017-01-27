Sundance announces shorts winners | ParkRecord.com

Sundance announces shorts winners
More than 8,900 films submitted
January 27, 2017
Winners of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival jury prizes in short filmmaking were announced by Sundance Institute at a ceremony earlier this week.
The Short Film Grand Jury Prize, awarded to one film in the program of 68 shorts selected from 8,985 submissions, went to ”And so we put goldfish in the pool,” written and directed by Makoto Nagahisa. The Short Film program is presented by YouTube.
This year’s Short Film jurors are Shirley Kurata, David Lowery and Patton Oswalt.
Short Film awards winners in previous years include ”Thunder Road” by Jim Cummings; “World of Tomorrow” by Don Hertzfeldt; ”SMILF” by Frankie Shaw; ”Of God and Dogs” by Abounaddara Collective; “Gregory Go Boom” by Janicza Bravo; ”The Whistle” by Grzegorz Zariczny; “Whiplash” by Damien Chazelle; ”FISHING WITHOUT NETS” by Cutter Hodierne; “The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom” by Lucy Walker and ”The Arm” by Brie Larson, Sarah Ramos and Jessie Ennis.
The short film program at the Festival is the centerpiece of Sundance Institute’s year-round efforts to support short filmmaking.
Select Festival short films are presented as a traveling program at over 50 theaters in the U.S. and Canada each year, and short films and filmmakers take part in regional Master Classes geared towards supporting emerging shorts-makers in several cities.
Sundance Institute’s Documentary Film Program, supported by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation and in partnership with The Guardian and The New York Times’ Op-Docs, provides grants to makers of documentary shorts around the world, including new filmmakers in Cuba featured in a Special Event program at this year’s Festival.
2017 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Jury Awards:
- Short Film Grand Jury Prize: ”And so we put goldfish in the pool” / Japan (Director and screenwriter: Makoto Nagahisa) — One summer day, 400 goldfish were found in the swimming pool of a secondary school. This is a story about the four 15-year-old girls who put them there.
- Short Film Jury Award — U.S. Fiction: ”Lucia, Before and After” / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Anu Valia) — After traveling 200 miles, a young woman waits out Texas’s state-mandated 24-hour waiting period before her abortion can proceed.
- Short Film Jury Award — International Fiction: “And The Whole Sky Fit In The Dead Cow’s Eye” / Chile, U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Francisca Alegría) — Emeteria is visited by the ghost of her patrón, Teodoro. She believes he has come to take her to the afterlife—but he has more devastating news.
- Short Film Jury Award — Non-fiction: ”Alone” / U.S.A. (Director: Garrett Bradley) — This investigation into the layers of mass incarceration and its shaping of the modern black American family is seen through the eyes of a single mother in New Orleans, Louisiana.
- Short Film Jury Award — Animation: ”Broken – The Women’s Prison at Hoheneck” / Germany (Directors: Volker Schlecht, Alexander Lahl, Screenwriters: Alexander Lahl, Max Mönch) — This animated documentary about Hoheneck, the main women’s prison in former East Germany, is based on original interviews with former inmates. It’s a film about political imprisonment, forced labor and enormous profits on both sides of the Iron Curtain.
- Special Jury Award for Cinematography: ”Dadyaa — The Woodpeckers of Rotha” / Nepal, France (Directors and screenwriters: Pooja Gurung, Bibhusan Basnet, Cinematographer: Chintan Rajbhandari)— Atimaley and Devi’s village is haunted by memories. When a dear friend leaves the village without saying goodbye, the old couple faces a dilemma: keep living with the memories or leave the village for good?
- Short Film Special Jury Award for Editing: ”Laps” / U.S.A. (Director and screenwriter: Charlotte Wells, editor Blair McClendon) — On a routine morning, a woman on a crowded New York City subway is sexually assaulted in plain sight.For more information, visit http://www.sundance.org.
