Sundance Film Festival offers special tickets to Utah residents | ParkRecord.com

Sundance Film Festival offers special tickets to Utah residents
Tickets go on sale Wednesday
January 6, 2017
The Sundance Film Festival is less than two weeks away and soon Park City will be swarming with filmmakers, actors, producers, musicians and festival goers.
With all the commotion, local residents may feel lost in the mix.
To show appreciation, the festival offers Utah residents a special way to purchase individual tickets.
From noon on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to noon on Thursday, Jan. 12, these tickets will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis, said the Sundance Film Festival ticketing team in an email interview with The Park Record.
“Locals’ individual ticket sales are online only,” the team said. “You may purchase a maximum of 20 tickets, with a limit of 4 tickets per screening.”
The tickets range in price from $20 to $25.
Tickets for Park City screenings during the first half of the festival — Thursday, Jan. 19, through Tuesday, Jan. 24 — are $25.
First-half tickets at the other locations, such as the ones in Salt Lake City, are $20, as are tickets for screenings at all locations during the second half of the festival that starts Wednesday, Jan. 25.
“Kids program screenings — ‘The Mars Generation,’ ‘My Life as a Zucchini’ and ‘RED DOG: True Blue’ — are $10 regardless of the age of the customer,” the ticket team said.
Tickets can be picked up from any of the Sundance Film Festival Main box offices.
Those locations are as follows:
- Park City Main Box Office, 136 Heber Ave.
- Salt Lake City Main Box Office, Trolley Square, 700 E. 500 South
- Sundance Mountain Resort Main Box Office, North Fork, Provo CanyonTicket buyers can get their tickets “up to two hours prior to screening time of their first film screening,” the ticket team said.
“For first screenings on the next day between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., please plan to pickup up those tickets the day before,” according to the email.
Proof of residence is required upon ticket pickup. There will be no refund if the customer can’t prove Utah residency.
“Either a Utah driver’s license or Utah state ID is required at the time of pickup,” the team said.
Individual ticket sales for the public will resume online and at the three main box offices at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
“Online sales will be open through Saturday, Jan. 28, [and] main box offices will be open until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 29,” the ticket team said..
Also, the Best of Fest and Townie Tuesday tickets, which are also offered for free for Utah residents, will be distributed on Saturday, Jan 14, between 8 a.m. and noon.
After the Sundance Film Festival ends, the Sundance Institute presents complimentary screenings of some of the festival’s award-winning films.
Tickets to those screenings will be distributed at the three main box offices, the email said.
Best of Fest Screenings will be Sunday, Jan. 29, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd., and at the Sundance Resort Screening Room. Best of Fest screenings in Salt Lake City will be at 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at the Rose Wagner Center, 138 Broadway.
Townie Tuesday screenings, on the other hand, are restricted to residents of Summit County, according to the email.
Screenings will be Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Redstone Cinemas, 6030 Market St. at Kimball Junction, and at 9 p.m. at the Library Center Theatre, 1255 Park Ave.
For more information visit http://www.sundance.org/tickets.
