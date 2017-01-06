Sundance Film Festival offers special tickets to Utah residents | ParkRecord.com

The Sundance Film Festival is less than two weeks away and soon Park City will be swarming with filmmakers, actors, producers, musicians and festival goers.

With all the commotion, local residents may feel lost in the mix.

To show appreciation, the festival offers Utah residents a special way to purchase individual tickets.

From noon on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to noon on Thursday, Jan. 12, these tickets will go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis, said the Sundance Film Festival ticketing team in an email interview with The Park Record.

“Locals’ individual ticket sales are online only,” the team said. “You may purchase a maximum of 20 tickets, with a limit of 4 tickets per screening.”

The tickets range in price from $20 to $25.

Tickets for Park City screenings during the first half of the festival — Thursday, Jan. 19, through Tuesday, Jan. 24 — are $25.

First-half tickets at the other locations, such as the ones in Salt Lake City, are $20, as are tickets for screenings at all locations during the second half of the festival that starts Wednesday, Jan. 25.

“Kids program screenings — ‘The Mars Generation,’ ‘My Life as a Zucchini’ and ‘RED DOG: True Blue’ — are $10 regardless of the age of the customer,” the ticket team said.

Tickets can be picked up from any of the Sundance Film Festival Main box offices.

Those locations are as follows: