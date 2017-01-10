Sundance Film Festival Utah Local’s Individual Tickets | ParkRecord.com

Sundance Film Festival Utah Local’s Individual Tickets
January 10, 2017
Individual Sundance Film Festival tickets for Utah residents go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and ends at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
Locals can purchase a maximum of 20 tickets, with a limit of four tickets per screening. Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival/get-tickets.
Tickets for Park City screenings from Jan. 19 to 24 are $25. Tickets for screenings in Salt Lake City are $20. Tickets for the rest of the Park City screenings during the second half of the festival are $20.
Residence must show proof of residence — a driver’s license or state I.D. — when they pick up their tickets.
For more information, visit http://www.sundance.org.