Sundance Film Festival Utah Local’s Individual Tickets | ParkRecord.com

Individual Sundance Film Festival tickets for Utah residents go on sale on a first-come, first-served basis at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and ends at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.

Locals can purchase a maximum of 20 tickets, with a limit of four tickets per screening. Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival/get-tickets.

Tickets for Park City screenings from Jan. 19 to 24 are $25. Tickets for screenings in Salt Lake City are $20. Tickets for the rest of the Park City screenings during the second half of the festival are $20.

Residence must show proof of residence — a driver’s license or state I.D. — when they pick up their tickets.

For more information, visit http://www.sundance.org.