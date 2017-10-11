Sunrise Rotary Club ups the ante of the Park City Shot Ski

The Park City Sunrise Rotary Club has an ongoing feud with the Breckenridge Rotary Club, and it concerns beer shots.

For the past year, the two organizations have been trying to one-up each other by getting the most people to participate in a shot ski.

"The idea is trying to get at least 1,250 people to take a shot form a single ski and break the record set by Breckenridge last year," said Connie Nelson of the Park City Sunrise Rotary. "Breckenridge had 1,234 people take their shot in January of this year, so we want to beat them."

What's a shot ski? It's a line of people who will take a shot of beer from a series of connected skis at the same time, Nelson said.

"We have 450 skis that we have prepared for this," Nelson said. "We have a group of volunteers who have stripped the bindings and buffered the edges of donated skis and fastened them together with screws and wingnuts."

The skis will also have cup holders in place.

"We'll have TIPS (training for intervention procedures)-certified volunteers pour the beer in the cups for the shot," Nelson said. "Now, if someone wants to participate, but doesn't want to drink beer because of personal or religious reasons, they can still take a shot. We'll just fill their cup with water."

The Park City Sunrise Rotary shot ski event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, on Main Street. Gates will open to a beer garden at the top of Main at noon, and the shot ski itself will take place at 2 p.m. After the shot ski, the festivities will continue in the beer garden until 6 p.m. with live music and a food truck.

The shot ski is a fundraiser for the Park City Sunrise Rotary's grant program that helps local community groups.

"These groups don't have to be nonprofits," Nelson said. "The just have to be a group that benefits the community — Summit County."

The Sunrise Rotary Club typically gives out between 20 to 23 grants of $500 to $1,500 that total up to $10,000 to $20,000 annually with the money they raise.

"We want to keep doing that, so we decided to add the shot ski to our other fundraisers we host," Nelson said. "The shot ski is our big one. We started it last year and it worked so well."

This year's event will feature more than 450 connected skis that will run up and down Main Street.

"We actually had to adjust the ski because we ran out of room," Nelson said with a laugh. "So we found a way to engineer the ski, which will be 2,240 feet long, to run from the Wasatch Brew Pub to the Park City Post Office, and do a U-turn with a hinge that will allow the remaining skis to continue up Main Street. And that will allow all of us to take a shot at the same time."

Fellow Park City Sunrise Rotary member Mike Luers engineered the hinge.

"He had two different prototypes, and they were brilliant," Nelson said.

The shot ski idea actually originated in Breckenridge, Nelson said.

"Mike and I went on city tour to Breckenridge with Park City Leadership Class XXI," she said. "They were in the middle of the Ullr Festival, the town's annual beer festival."

Nelson and Luers spoke with Breckenridge's Rotarians who said the festival was a lead up to their annual shot ski fundraiser.

"Mike and I came back to Park City and proposed our own shot ski," Nelson said.

Last year's shot ski coincided with the Wasatch Brew Pub's 30th anniversary, so this year the restaurant is stepping back from the event a bit.

"They aren't organizing the shot ski, but they are sponsoring it," Nelson said. "Their head brewer Nils Imboden created a special beer — Sunrise Belgian Ale — especially for this year's event. It's a limited edition brew and he made 53 kegs."

Since the event does include beer and a beer garden, all who participate must be ages 21 or older.

"The cost is $20 to participate in the shot ski, and $25 to participate in both the shot ski and enter the beer garden that will be set up in the Wasatch Brew Pub's parking lot on the top of Main Street," Nelson said. "Everyone will get an aluminum shot cup and shot ski stickers."

There will also be shot ski hats available for purchase.

In addition to the regular tickets, there will be VIP options as well.

"The VIP cost is $500 for six people," Nelson said. "You get six reserved spaces on two skis that will have your name or company name on them. You will also get six passes to the beer garden and six beer tokens."

Participants are encouraged to dress up in any costume or ski outfit for the day.

"There will be prizes for the best costumes," she said. "This is a real community event and I hope people come out to enjoy it."

Park City Sunrise Rotary will host the second Shot Ski from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, on Main Street and the Wasatch Brew Pub, 250 Main St. Tickets are $20 for a place on the shot ski or $25 for a place on the shot ski and entrance to the beer garden. The event is for ages 21 and older. The money raised will benefit Park City Sunrise Rotary's grant program. To sign up or for information, visit the EventBrite page.