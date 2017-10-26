Teens can find the Halloween spirit at the Summit County Library

Katie Wegner, a library clerk at the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, doesn't remember enjoying any pre-Halloween fun when she was a kid.

She remembers trick-or-treating with friends on Halloween night, but not much on the weekend before Halloween.

To liven up the season, the Summit County Library's Teen Advisory Council, a group of local students who plan unique events, decided to throw pre-Halloween Extravaganzas to get local teens in the spirit.

"We've done Halloween parties in the past and the kids seemed to really like them," Wegner said. "We approached our the board again and they wanted to do another Halloween party."

This year's extravaganza will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd.

The event is designed for students in grades seven to 12 and is free.

"We will also offer the opportunity for teens to play games and have some treats," Wegner said. "The Teen Advisory Board also selected a movie that we'll screen for free."

The film, Henry Selik's 2009 stop-motion animation film "Coraline," rated PG, which is based on the book by Neil Gaiman, will start at 7 p.m. in the library auditorium.

"It's fun we're showing a movie that's based on a book," Wegner said.

If kids don't want to see the movie, they can still enjoy their time playing games, Wegner said.

The planned games include Clue, Mafia and Zombie tag.

The games will be played throughout the library, because the building will be closed to the public, but open for the party, Wegner said.

"That way we'll have the whole place to ourselves," she said.

The treats for the evening will include chips and salsa, popcorn and candy.

"There is no RSVP or registration, Wegner said. "Kids can just show up and they can come in Halloween costumes if they want."

"It's kind of a laid-back, low-key event," Wegner said. "We just want to make it a place where kids can come and hang out for the night."

The library will also have displays of Halloween-themed and horror books that will hopefully give kids ideas about the next book they will read.

"I loved this time of year because I like to read scary books," said Wegner, who has a tradition of reading Mary Shelly's "Frankenstein" for her own enjoyment each year.

She also likes watching Halloween movies, including "Beetlejuice," by Tim Burton, and "Hocus Pocus," by Kenny Ortega.

"There's just something about the season that is so much fun," she said.

Wegner said the roles of libraries have shifted throughout the years. And while they still focuses on books and literacy, they can also serve as community centers and serve as resources for youth.

"We just want to create a space where all the teenagers in Summit County feel welcome," she said. "They can come with their friends and meet new people, and enjoy some of our unique programming that isn't just totally book themed."

A Halloween extravaganza will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch. The free event open to students in seventh to 12th grades. For information, visit this website.