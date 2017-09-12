Temple Har Shalom congregants serve on Mitzvah Day

Temple Har Shalom celebrated Mitzvah Day on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Mitzvah Day is when members of the congregation volunteer at local nonprofits for a few hours, according to Jill Sheinberg, chairwoman of the Mitzvah Day program.

"Mitzvah means a gift or an honor and it comes from a Jewish mandate, Tikkun Olam, which means that we have some obligation to repair the world," Sheinberg told The Park Record. "The purpose of the day is to give back to the community in the spirit of Tikkun Olam, which means to repair the world."

This year, the nonprofits included Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties; Image Reborn; The Children's Justice Center; The Swaner Preserve and Eco Center; Nuzzles and Co.; Utah Health and Human Rights and Peace House.

"The Temple Har Shalom's religious school students in grades seven to 10 participated with Peace House in their annual fundraiser Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, where [men] put on women's shoes and walk from City Park up Main Street and back," Sheinberg said. "I think that was pretty fun for them."

Mitzvah Day usually starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Sheinberg said there are plenty of opportunities to help in the Park City community, and the Temple Har Shalom congregants want to be sure the nonprofits know they are available to help any time during the upcoming year.

"There's a quote from a Rabbi that I like that says, 'You're not obligated to complete the work, but neither are you free to abandon it,'" Sheinberg said. "As a Jew, basically, you must do what you can to repair the world you're living in."