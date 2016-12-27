The Fabulous Thunderbirds are ready to rock Park City | ParkRecord.com

The Fabulous Thunderbirds bring Texas Roadhouse-steeped musicianship and good time, blues-rock to the Eccles Center for the Performing Arts stage on Dec. 29.

Best known for their platinum certified song, “Tuff Enuff,” the T-Birds come to Park City hot on the heels of their latest release “Strong Like That.”

Led by smoky-voiced founder Kim Wilson, the band continues to keep it real with blues and a whole lotta soul. The Fabulous Thunderbirds have evolved from their original straight blues band style to incorporate R&B and rock ’n’ roll. The band’s current members include Jay Moeller on drums, Johnny Moeller and Mike Keller on guitars and Randy Bermudes on bass—with Wilson on vocals and harmonica.

“The Fabulous Thunderbirds has a versatility and energy that transcends generations, reaching back to the time of Muddy Waters and creating a modern sound with deep roots,” says Teri Orr, executive director of the Park City Institute, the nonprofit that is producing the show. “They’re musicians who are held in high regard by the likes of the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton. And they’re going to put on a rollicking, rocking show. We’re excited to have them on our stage.”

Park City Institute is a non-profit organization, dedicated to bringing world-class performances and new ideas to the community.

Since 1998, PCI has presented internationally renowned and cutting edge musicians, actors, authors, comedians, dancers, speakers and film at The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, a joint-use facility with the Park City School District.

PCI is dedicated to introducing young people to the arts through free student outreach workshops, shows and demonstrations. Since 2010, PCI has offered a free after-school literacy program to students in grades one through 12 at the two retail-fronted tutoring hub, the Mega-Genius Supply Store and IQ HQs, located at 435 Swede Alley in Old Town,and at 1153 Center Drive #230G at Kimball Junction.

The organization continues to illuminate with Curiosities evenings and the Saints and Sinners Ball.

Tickets to The Fabulous Thunderbirds are available by visiting ecclescenter.org, or by calling the box office at 435-655-3114.