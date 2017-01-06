Tuesday Tasting Art & Wine at the Paint Mixer | ParkRecord.com

Tuesday Tasting Art & Wine at the Paint Mixer
January 6, 2017
The Park City Wine Club and the Paint Mixer will partner for a Tuesday Tasting from 6:30-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Paint Mixer, 738 Main St.
The event will feature the tasting of five wines, paired with local cheese, chocolate and meat offerings, as well as an evening of painting.
The cost is $55 and open to ages 21 and older.
For reservations, visit http://www.thepainmixer.com. For more information, visit http://www.parkcitywineclub.com.
