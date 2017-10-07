Utah Climate Week highlighted with Park City

Hadley Dynak, executive director of the Park City Summit County Arts Council, didn't hesitate when her nonprofit was asked to participate in climate change project.

"We're all about connecting arts and culture to local priorities," Dynak said during an interview with The Park Record. "We believe art can provide meaning and point of reference for conversation regarding all kinds of things, climate change being one."

Seven Park City art galleries have climbed on board the project that celebrates Utah Climate Week.

"Utah Climate Week was created by the Utah Climate Action Network, which is a nonprofit dedicated to inspire conversation about climate change issues in our state," Dynak said. "We jumped at the chance when Celia Peterson [Park City's environmental sustainability project manager] called and asked if the city could partner with us on some events or projects."

After a brainstorm session, Dynak and her board decided to work with the galleries.

"We asked each gallery owner to select a piece of artwork or two from their collections and either hang them in their windows or set aside some space to show the works during Climate Week," she said.

The seven galleries, artists and artworks involved in the project are as follows:

"Right on Time" by Bridgette Meinhold at Gallery MAR, 436 Main St.

"Circle Divide Blue and Pink" by Curtis Olson at J GO Gallery, 408 Main St.

"A Further Gleaning" (three-work collection) by Brenda Malloy at Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Drive

"Golden Buffalo" by Beverly Joubert at the Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd.

"Giant Swallowtail" by Chris Reilly at Meyer Gallery, 305 Main St.

"First Light" by Susan Swartz, at Susan Swartz Studios, 206 Main St.

Four works: "Evolution," "Park City," "A Gathering" and "Metropolitan" by Rebecca Klundt at Terzian Galleries, 625 Main St.

The Park City Summit County Arts Council will also present a virtual gallery of the artwork on its website: http://www.pcscarts.org. The virtual exhibit on the website will be archived so people can access the art after the 14th.

Park City Summit County Arts Council Intern Rachel Sandorf is helming the whole project.

"The images they provided range from painted landscapes to pieces created entirely out of scrap material, conveying not only each artist's style but their take on the issues related to climate change," Sandorf said during an email interview. "I am very excited to be working on such a creative and stimulating project for Utah Climate Week."

Sandorf said she is also writing a blog about how the participating galleries are taking on sustainability efforts and practices.

"Several galleries have reached out to me about their usage of LED lights," she said.

Julie Nester Gallery switched more than 80 art lights to LED lights two years ago, and reported an estimated 50 percent decrease in their monthly bill.

Susan Meyer from the Meyer Gallery also reported a significant decrease in her electric bill, but loved that she hasn't had to replace single bulb in the three years since the gallery switched to LED lighting.

"There are other sustainability steps being taken by galleries besides LED lights," Sandorf said.

Kimball Art Center has made a focused effort on decreasing their waste and properly recycling all qualifying materials and Gallery MAR, which prints their materials on recycled content paper, uses green cleaning products and is powered 100 percent by wind credits through Rocky Mountain Power's Blue Sky renewable energy program.

"So the project reaches further than just the art, we're glad to be involved," Dynak said.

Sandorf said working on this project has been a highlight as intern for the Park City Summit County Arts Council.

"I consider myself lucky that I get to collaborate on fulfilling projects, like Utah Climate Week, and work with influential members of the arts and culture community in Summit County," she said.

The Park City Summit County Arts Utah Climate Week project will run from Oct. 12-14. For information, visit this website.