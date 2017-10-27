Utah Fly Fishing banquet scheduled

The 2017 Utah Fly Fishing Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for Nov. 16, at the same venue as last year: This Is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 Sunnyside Ave., in Salt Lake City.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour and is followed by dinner.

There will be both a silent and live auction.

Brett Prettyman from Trout Unlimited will be our Master of Ceremonies, and fly fishing comedian, Hank Patterson will be the special guest.

Eleven Utah fly fishers have been nominated for the hall of fame, and four will be inducted this year. Fly tyer and fly-fisher Jack Dennis will induct the Hall of Fame winners.

Proceeds from the banquet will benefit Trout Unlimited's Trout in the Classroom program, which introduces students in 37 Utah classrooms to the life cycle of the trout and other conservation topics.

Recommended Stories For You

In cooperation with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Trout Unlimited places nearly 200 trout eggs into aquariums in classrooms provided by the sponsoring TU chapter.

The Park City Chapter is High Country Fly Fishers.

The students will study and raise the trout. Once the trout reach fingerling stage, about two inches long, they will be released into a local pond.

Banquet tickets are available for $65 and can be purchased by visiting this website.