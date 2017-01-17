Utah Symphony Chamber Concert | ParkRecord.com

Utah Symphony will perform “Sereanade for Strings,” a chamber music concert at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Road.

The performance will feature works by Mozart, Biber, Holst and Tchaikovsky. Advanced tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for students. Tickets the day of the concert will be $30 and $20.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.utahsymphony.org or by calling 801-533-6683.