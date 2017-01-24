Volunteers are essential to the Sundance Film Festival | ParkRecord.com

Sundance Film Festival goers will notice a lot of seemingly ordinary people donning puffy Kenneth Cole jackets.

They are the festival’s volunteers.

They can be found in all sorts of places, including the ASCAP Music Cafe, the Sundance House, the Sundance Film Festival box offices and New Frontier.

They also work hard giving directions, answering questions, transporting filmmakers and stars to screenings or private functions and doing everything from running films to venues to various office duties.

There are 1,977 volunteers at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, according to a festival press release. More than 1,210 are returning from last year and 628 are new.

Western Kentucky University student Michael Blackshire is a new volunteer.

Blackshire, who arrived from from Louisville, Kentucky, earlier this week, is a film major and a photojournalism minor. And while this is his first year volunteering, it’s not his first year attending the festival.

“For the past two years, I came to Sundance as a student with a study-away program for school,” Blackshire told The Park Record during volunteer check-in on Wednesday. “The class was basically an English class and we watched movies and wrote essays, depending on the pass we had.”

This year, the class filled up during the second week of school, and Blackshire missed the deadline.

“I wasn’t able to get in, but I still knew I had to come to Sundance,” he said with a smile. “So, volunteering was my only option. I’m the only one from my school who is volunteering.”

Blackshire knows volunteering will be different than attending the festival as a student.

“When I was here as a student, there were really no rules,” he said. “We could do pretty much what we wanted to do.”

Volunteers, on the other hand, have to make sure to get to their stations at a certain time.

There are three categories of volunteers, each with different requirements, according to the Sundance Film Festival.