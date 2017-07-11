Wallsburg event changes to the Wasatch Mountain Music Festival | ParkRecord.com

For the past three years, Utah music promoter Ted Shupe has organized TedFest, an acousitc-music festival in Wallsburg that ran alongside Richard Erikson's Antique Power Show.

This year, Shupe is moving the festival to Solider Hollow and rechristened it the Wasatch Mountain Music Festival.

"It was great doing the event in Wallsburg, but things just didn't work out for us for future festivals, so we had to find a new place for it," Shupe said during a Park Record interview. "Rachel Kahler (event manger) over at

Heber Valley Tourism mentioned we might be able to take the festival over to Soldier Hollow. So, I went over there last September and met (general manager) Stuart Ashe, and things just developed from that point."

The three-day event, which will take place from July 14-16, will feature two stages — Timp and Canyons — and more than 25 folk and bluegrass artists.

"It costs more money, of course, to have two stages, but there is always some down time when it comes to setting up between acts," Shupe said. "Sometimes it takes 15, 20 to 30 minutes. So, this cuts down on the waiting, but also gives people more opportunities to hear more music."

Two stages also give local bands more opportunities to perform.

"Since this is a Utah festival, we had to present more Utah bands," he said. "We did book touring bands, but we wanted to make sure we support the local musicians and give them opportunities. So, we were able to hire 10 more bands."

One of those bands is Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand, fronted by Shupe's son, Ryan, who suggested Shupe start the Wallsburg Music Festival in the first place.

"I've done a number of festivals over the years, including one at Park City Resort many years ago," Shupe said. "We worked with Craig Badami when he was vice president of marketing and we did the festival right there by the alpine slide.

"A few years after that, Ryan called me and said, 'Dad we need to do another music festival,' and asked if I knew where we could do it."

Shupe had a friend, Rob O'Driscoll who lived in Wallsburg, who introduced him to Richard "Dick" Erickson, who was presenting his annual Antique Power auto show.

"Rob thought putting the two festivals together would be a great marriage," Shupe said. "It worked out well for three years, but we couldn't get Dick to commit to a long-term contract. And that's how we got to Soldier Hollow."

Shupe said Soldier Hollow is a great place for the Wasatch Mountain Music Festival.

"Everything is looking very good as far as support from Soldier Hollow and

Utah Olympic Legacy and the whole community for that matter," he said.

Soldier Hollow is an Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation venue.

"We have some great sponsors, and I couldn't be happier," Shupe said.

The Wasatch Mountain Music Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, July 14-16, at Soldier Hollow. For tickets and camping passes, visit http://www.wasatchmountainmusic.com.