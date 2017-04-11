Wasatch Mountain Music Festival seeks sponsors | ParkRecord.com

Acoustic musicians and music lovers will converge on Solider Hollow for the Wasatch Mountain Music Festival that will run July 14-16.

This year will mark the first time the festival, formerly known as the Wallsburg Music Festival, will set up camp at Solder Hollow.

The Wasatch Mountain Music Festival at Soldier Hollow is a new partnership between Vibrant America, Inc. — producer of the former Wallsburg Music Festival and longtime supporter of Americana music along the Wasatch front — and the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation new manager of the Soldier Hollow event center, board member and Park City-based singer and songwriter Bill McGinnis said.

"Although the event took place in Wallsburg during the antique machine show, it will go forward at Solider Hollow from here on out," McGinnis told The Park Record. "[Festival organizer] Ted Shupe managed to find his way into the graces of Soldier Hollow, and I know they are very excited about it as well."

The Wasatch Mountain Music Festival will feature a schedule that will include Special Consensus, Masontown, Rapidgrass, CrossString and Ryan Shupe & the Rubber Band.

"We're still working on scheduling the full line up," McGinnis said. "What separates us from other music festivals in the area is that we're not the hard-core, let's party crowd. We do acoustic, family-oriented stuff. We're not a music festival that encourages parties. That's not to say we discourage partying."

McGinnis' goal for the Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is to emulate the festivals that are presented by Planet Bluegrass.

"Our philosophy is the idea that everyone comes together to celebrate acoustic music by listening and by actively making music," he said. "Utah Philips once responded to someone who asked what a successful folk festival would be. He said, 'One where I stand up on the stage and look out on the field where nobody's there because everybody's out in the parking lot jamming.'"

There will be on-site camping, and on-site jamming is encouraged.

"The jamming, of course, will be of an un-plugged nature," McGinnis said. "Plus, with the venue we have we can take all of the good ideas from other festivals and incorporate them here — food vendors, tie-dye shops and such."

There will also be children's areas that will be hosted by the Summit County Kimball Junction Branch and the Park City Library.

"They will help kids with crafts and there will be some kids music as well," McGinnis said.

The festival will also feature musician workshops and a singer/songwriter competition.

"I'm hoping I can compete, even though I'm on the board," McGinnis said with a laugh.

The catch, however, is that the festival needs sponsors. McGinnis is asking local businesses and individuals for donations.

There are different levels of sponsorships and those include: