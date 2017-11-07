Wild Women Tribe bonds outdoors

Parkite Renee Huang wears many hats. She's the director of communications for the Utah Symphony | Utah Opera, a freelance reporter and the mother of two.

She also loves the outdoors, and spends timetime camping, trail running and mountain biking.

Huang uses these excursions to think about life and how to find peace within herself. One day, she had an epiphany.

"I think we live in a goal-driven state of mind as a society," Huang told The Park Record. "The idea came me when I was thinking about life and how it's not all about the destination. It's about the journey, and the journey isn't a straight path. It's more like a wander than a straight path." That idea is the driving philosophy of her concept, Wild Women Tribe.

"The primary message is to build a network of entrepreneurial female spirits seeking to share growth, brainstorms, energy and positive intentions with other like-minded, fierce women in the great outdoors," Huang said. "I want to create an intersection of collaborators from different walks of life who can create and support transformative experiences for women to achieve their highest selves." To do this, the Wild Women Tribe will get together at "Wanderers" retreats every other month,beginning with two sessions this month on Nov. 11 and Nov. 18 at Diamond Fork Hot Springs, just outside of Price.

"We'll meet in Park City and caravan down," Huang said.

The group will take a two-and-a-half mile walk to the springs and talk about the concept of identity, as it pertains to women, while soaking in the pools.

"We'll also break out into groups as well," Huang said. The featured presenter will be Allison Page, M.S., advanced practice registered nurse and founder of Trail Talk, a method of counseling modeled after Therapylite, a method of counseling that tries eliminate the stigma of mental illness. Instead of holding sessions in an office, Page and her clients head outdoors and talk while hiking trails or sitting at the foot of evergreen trees.

Huang met Page while writing a story for Park City Magazine.

"I loved her concept and while I'm not a licensed therapist, I thought it would be great to have someone who works in the realm to give presentations," Huang said. "I contacted Allison and she was all over this."

After the presentations, the group will head back to Park City.

"It will only be a day trip and last six or seven hours," Huang said.

The idea for these retreats sprouted from a trip Huang took with 12 of her friends down to Moab last year.

"They all knew me, but some didn't know each other," she said. "We went down for two nights and camped along the Green River. We did some mountain biking and a river-rafting trip and had these wonderful dinners. We also had these amazing conversations by the campfire over wine."

Huang posted photos of the trip on her Facebook page, where other acquaintances saw them and got curious.

"Many women from our outlying circles saw the photos and told us they wanted to do something like that," she said.

The idea took root when Huang went on a solo camping trip into the High Uintas.

"My friends told me they wanted to do something that or that they wished they had the courage to do something like that," she said. "So this has been percolating in the back of my mind."

A few months ago, Huang met with a group of women ages 30 to 65 to her home and talked about balance and what that concept meant to them.

"We found that no matter where we all were in our lives, we had something to contribute to this overarching topic," she said. "So I decided to do something more."

Although Wild Women Tribe will head out of town for some of their retreats, their heart is still in Park City, Huang said.

"Vessel Kitchen and Harvest will provide healthy snacks for us to enjoy on the way, and the Beau Collective and Indigo Highway will contribute some gifts to the swag bag," Huang said.

"I'm offering these sessions to adult women because there are so many challenges we face in our different worlds," Huang said. "We're mothers, wives, daughters, career women and friends. There are a lot of ways to engage in complaining, and wishing how things could be better, but the only way to really do something about things is through action."

"Wild Women Tribe is about empowerment and creating a safe space for women to have these experiences. We can find the purpose within ourselves and help people find something for themselves."

Wild Women Tribe will host two sessions at Diamond Fork Hot Springs on Nov. 11 and 18. The sessions are the same and will feature Trail Talk's Allison Page. The cost for a session is $125. To register, visit wildwomentribe.net.