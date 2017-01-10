Workshop will help participants release emotional stress | ParkRecord.com

The new year is a time for new beginnings. It’s a time to reflect on the past year, and to assess and make adjustments.

For many, it’s about throwing away excess baggage.

Intuitive life coach Sheri Fisher and yoga instructor Jill Packham want to help people take this sometimes scary step with a workshop called “Out with the Old, In With the New” that will be held at Tadasana Yoga Studio on Saturday, Jan. 14.

“This is not a lecture,” Packham said during a joint Park Record interview with Fisher Monday evening. “It’s a workshop where everyone will work on their own individual beef with life.”

The day will start with a yoga session from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and the workshop will run from 6-7:30 p.m.

Participants can choose to do yoga, the workshop or both, Fisher said.

The cost for the yoga session is $18. The cost for the workshop is $25. The cost for both is $40.

“‘Out with the Old, In With the New’ is something that I started in Colorado five years ago,” Fisher said. “When I moved here in October of 2015, I brought it with me. This year, I’m working with Jill on it.”

The workshop is based on the work of Byron Katie, a public speaker who teaches a method of self-inquiry known as The Work, and author of the books “Loving What Is: Four Questions That Can Change Your Life” and “I Need Your Love — Is That True?”

Packham just returned from Katie’s New Year’s Mental Cleanse that she hosts every year in Los Angeles.

“I also went to Omega in May,” Packham said. “Omega is a retreat center in New York. I saw that she was doing a workshop over Memorial Day weekend and went.

“So, I kind of immersed myself this year in her work,” she said. “I found it fascinating, eye-opening and hilarious and life changing.”

Fisher said Katie’s work shifts her students’ perspectives.

“It’s a very simple process, but it’s also very deep,” she said. “It invites you you to continue to ask yourself different levels of questions.”

“The simple methodology that Byron Katie invites, involves four questions you ask yourself anytime you’re feeling stress, feeling that something isn’t right or when you find yourself throwing a little tantrum,” Packham said.

Those questions are:

Is it true?

Can you absolutely know that it’s true?

How do you react: what happens when you believe that thought?

Who would you be without the thought?

“When you stop and use her methodology you use what she calls a ‘Judge Your Neighbor’ worksheet,” Packham said. “Her idea is to use the methodology of judging each other to shed light and clarity on what is causing these suffering thoughts.”

Katie teaches that once a person understands those thoughts, they don’t let go of them. The thoughts let go of the person.

“The basis of it all is that we all have suffering thoughts, and when we start believing those thoughts, we cause our suffering,” Fisher said. “Once we believe them, we focus on them and start obsessing on them.

“So, the ‘Judge Your Neighbor’ worksheet helps you to go through these questions about a situation you find yourself angry or sad about,” she said. “These questions help you reframe the situation you’re going through and neutralizes the emotions around it.”

“As I’ve worked through these worksheets, I have uncovered some pretty significant fixed beliefs that I have that just aren’t true,” Packham said. “I have also found that one belief can spin out into all parts of my life.”

Packham said Saturday’s workshop is open to anyone.

“This isn’t a spiritual practice,” she said. “It’s not a religious practice. It’s a practical, mind-based practice.”

Intuitive Life Coach Sheri Fisher and yoga instructor Jill Packham will host “Out with the Old, In with the New,” a workshop designed to help people recognize, face and get rid of negativity from 6-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Tadasana Yoga Studio, 3156 Quarry Road, Unit 3M. There will also be a yoga practice offered at 4:30 p.m. The cost for the workshop is $25. The cost of the yoga practice session is $18. The cost for both is $40. To register, call 435-649-7260 or visit www.hotyogaparkcity.com.