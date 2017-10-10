 You won’t want to miss this week’s live music | ParkRecord.com

You won’t want to miss this week’s live music

Live music in Park City from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14

Wednesday

  • Alicia Stockman at The Spur, 7 p.m.
  • Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Robert Earl Keen and M. Horton Smith at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.Thursday
  • Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
  • Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 9 p.m.
  • Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
  • Pablo Cruise at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Alicia Stockman at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.Friday
  • Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Get Down Tonight at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • Live music at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • Pablo Cruise at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Oskar and Julia at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • Rogers & Buffington at Park City Brewery Tap Room, 6 p.m.
  • Silver Strike Band at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.Saturday
  • DJ Stario at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
  • Live music at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
  • Los Hellcaminos at The Spur, 10 p.m.
  • Pablo Cruise at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
  • Park City Limits: Mister Sister Trio at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
  • Snyderville Electric Band at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.

Go back to article