You won’t want to miss this week’s live music
Live music in Park City from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14
October 10, 2017
Wednesday
- Alicia Stockman at The Spur, 7 p.m.
- Rick Gerber Request Line at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Robert Earl Keen and M. Horton Smith at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.Thursday
- Cowboy Karaoke at The Cabin, 9 p.m.
- Dueling Pianos at The Spur, 9 p.m.
- Live music at Bistro 412, 10 p.m.
- Pablo Cruise at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
- Park City Limits: Alicia Stockman at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.Friday
- Brisk at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
- Get Down Tonight at The Spur, 10 p.m.
- Live music at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
- Pablo Cruise at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
- Park City Limits: Oskar and Julia at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
- Rogers & Buffington at Park City Brewery Tap Room, 6 p.m.
- Silver Strike Band at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.Saturday
- DJ Stario at Downstairs, 8 p.m.
- Live music at The Cabin, 10 p.m.
- Los Hellcaminos at The Spur, 10 p.m.
- Pablo Cruise at the Egyptian Theatre, 8 p.m.
- Park City Limits: Mister Sister Trio at The Silver Star Cafe, 7:30 p.m.
- Snyderville Electric Band at O.P. Rockwell, 8 p.m.
