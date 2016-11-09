Democrats Clyde and Wright post unofficial victories in county council races | ParkRecord.com

When the first batch of early ballots was counted at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville on Tuesday night, the two Democratic candidates contending for contested seats on the County Council took early leads.

As the polling centers closed and approximately 2,500 more ballots were received, the Democrats increased their margins.

Four seats were open on the five-member council, including the seats currently held by incumbents Roger Armstrong, Kim Carson, Claudia McMullin and Tal Adair. McMullin declined to seek another term. Armstrong and Carson ran unopposed, each earning another four-year term.

Adair, who is the only Republican and East Side resident on the council, was defeated in his bid for the remaining two years on former councilor Dave Ure’s term by Glenn Wright, the Summit County Democratic chair.

According to Tuesday’s partial results, Wright was leading Adair 9,094 votes to 8,122. If the results stand after the final votes are tallied, it will be Wright’s first time holding office.

As of Tuesday night, Democrat Doug Clyde had earned more votes than his Republican challenger Colin DeFord, 9,300 votes to 7,855. Clyde said he was optimistic throughout his campaign, and anticipated a slight advantage as a Democrat.

“As we know, these races are not strictly party politics in Summit County,” Clyde said in an interview with The Park Record. “I was very grateful that my strong positions on the East Side zoning appeared to have, at least, helped me.

“I am confident that we have a bright future because we are united in the issues and what controls our future is the quality of the environment that we live in and that controls our health and welfare and controls our economic future,” he said. “I think we can all concentrate on that and feel confident moving forward that we are united both from the east and the west on the issues of quality of life being paramount.”

Tuesday’s results are unofficial until the tally is canvassed by the County Council in two weeks. The Clerk’s Office is expected to update the results on Thursday as more mail-in ballots are received.

Summit County Clerk Kent Jones said voters turned out in record-breaking numbers, surpassing the turnout during the 2012 election by a wide margin. As of Tuesday, approximately 18,821 votes had been cast, or 78.3 percent of the electorate.

Jones anticipates receiving an additional 2,000 to 3,000 more ballots over the next couple of days. He said the percentage of registered voters who participated could reach nearly 90 percent.

Summit County voters also overwhelming approved the two sales tax initiatives that appeared on the ballot, with each proposition receiving nearly 70 percent support. Revenue from the taxes is earmarked for transit expansion and road improvements.

Voters in North Summit voted down ta bond to give the North Summit Recreation District taxing authority. It was defeated by 68 percent of the voters.