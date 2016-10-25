 The Park Record Voter Guide: U.S. House and Senate | ParkRecord.com

The Park Record Voter Guide: U.S. House and Senate

Graphic by Patrick SchulzThe Park Record asked the candidates for U.S. House of Representatives District 1 and for Utah’s seat in the U.S. Senate to outline their positions on issues of local interest. Their answers are printed here, verbatim.

http://extras.parkrecord.com/VoterGuideUtah2016.pdf

Trending In: Main Headlines

Trending Sitewide