The Park Record Voter Guide: U.S. House and Senate | ParkRecord.com

The Park Record Voter Guide: U.S. House and Senate
October 25, 2016
The Park Record asked the candidates for U.S. House of Representatives District 1 and for Utah’s seat in the U.S. Senate to outline their positions on issues of local interest. Their answers are printed here, verbatim.
Trending In: Main Headlines
Trending Sitewide
- Juvenile charged as investigation into teen deaths continues
- Park City party, giant and ‘chaotic,’ involves fights, spitting, drinking
- Restaurants see opportunity in fall shoulder season
- Park City rejects challenge of former art center redo
- Coalville man recovering from leg amputation credited with saving woman