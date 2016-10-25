 Protected: A Love Affair: Why People Continue to Come Back to Deer Valley Year After Year | ParkRecord.com

Back to: News

Protected: A Love Affair: Why People Continue to Come Back to Deer Valley Year After Year

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Trending In: News

Juvenile charged as investigation into teen deaths continues

Park City party, giant and ‘chaotic,’ involves fights, spitting, drinking

The redevelopment of the building that once housed the Kimball Art Center will include a rooftop deck. The deck will require the removal of a design element from the roof known as a barrel vault, one of the issues a City Hall panel debated on Tuesday as it rejected an appeal of a staff-level approval of the overall project.

Park City rejects challenge of former art center redo

Matt Baydala, owner of Yuki Yama Shushi in Main Street, is closing his restaurant for much of November. But he and other Park City restaurateurs say they no longer have to shut down during the shoulder season because of a lack of traffic. These days, they say, fall is busier than ever.

Restaurants see opportunity in fall shoulder season