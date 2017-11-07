Beerman bests Williams in Park City mayoral contest

Park City Councilman Andy Beerman on Tuesday won the Park City mayor’s office, besting former Mayor Dana Williams in a campaign that turned dramatically in the fall after Beerman finished a distant second in a summer primary.

Beerman received 1,318 votes, or 54.51 percent, to the 1,100 votes, or 45.49 percent, of Williams.

Beerman took the top office at the Marsac Building four years after losing a campaign against Jack Thomas, the retiring incumbent.

Beerman ran a campaign that stressed issues like the environment and housing.. He argued City Hall cannot lose the momentum of the past four years.

Beerman has a background as a Main Street businessman who has stressed environmentalism in his career.

Incumbent Park City Councilor Tim Henney was the first-place finisher in the City Council contest, gathering 1,592 votes, or 39.91 percent. The other City Council winner was Steve Joyce, a member of the Park City Planning Commission. He garnered 1,493 votes, or 37.43 percent. Josh Hobson finished third while Mark Blue was the fourth-place finisher.

The winners are set to take office in early January.