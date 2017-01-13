BMI continues partnership with Sundance Institute | ParkRecord.com

BMI continues partnership with Sundance Institute
Activities scheduled for film festival
January 13, 2017
Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) and Sundance Institute have announced the line-up for the 19th annual Composer/Director Roundtable and 15th annual Snowball during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
BMI’s roundtable, “Music & Film: The Creative Process,” will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Festival Base Camp475 Swede Alley, presented by Canada Goose, from 2-4 p.m.
The conversation will be moderated by Doreen Ringer-Ross, BMI’s Vice President of Film, TV & Visual Media Relations. The roundtable is a cornerstone event at the Festival exploring the role of music in film. Focusing on the relationship between composer and director, participants will discuss what goes into creating a successful film score, the ingredients of an effective composer/director relationship, the Sundance Film Festival experience and more. The roundtable is open to Festival credential holders.
“We are proud to be so closely aligned with the Sundance Institute Film Music Program throughout the year,” said Ringer-Ross, “and we are committed to shining a light on our composers at the Sundance Film Festival because they provide an essential and deeply emotional element of filmmaking that is so subliminal that it often goes unnoticed and uncelebrated.”
This year’s panelists include Director of the Sundance Institute Film Music Program Peter Golub, Sundance Institute Composers Lab advisor George S. Clinton; composer Greg Tripi and director Mark Palansky (“Rememory”), composer Tyler Strickland and director Michael Barnett (“The Mars Generation”), composer H. Scott Salinas and director Matthew Heineman (“City of Ghosts”), composer Matthew Atticus Berger and directors Kief Davidson & Pedro Kos (“Bending the Arc”), composer Laura Karpman and director Amanda Lipitz (Step), composer Fil Eisler and director Marti Noxon (“To the Bone”), composer Jeff Beal and directors Bonni Cohen & Jon Shenk (“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”), composer Mark Orton and director Sydney Freeland (“Deidra & Laney Rob a Train”), composer Martin Tillman and director Evgeny Afineevsky (“Cries from Syria”) and composer Keegan DeWitt (“Golden Exits,” “The Hero,” “The Incredible Jessica James” and “Newness”). DeWitt will be paired with director Brett Haley (“The Hero”).
The Snowball is open to Festival credential holders.
BMI has historically showcased a phenomenal mixture of buzzworthy and iconic artists at the Festival. Memorable performances have included Donovan, Rodriguez, Christina Perri, Allen Stone, Terence Blanchard, Keb’ Mo’, Michael Penn, Vanessa Carlton, Minnie Driver, Shelby Lynne, Alison Moorer, Dawes, Los Lobos, Cheap Trick, Devo, Beck, Family of the Year, Adam Duritz, Death Cab for Cutie, Rosanne Cash, Robert Randolph, Brett Dennen, John Paul White, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Percy Sledge, Den Penn & Spooner Oldham, among others.
Both the Composer/Director Roundtable and Snowball exemplify BMI’s focus on nurturing and sustaining relationships with emerging and established composers.
The Film, TV & Visual Media Relations department is proud of its long-standing relationship with Sundance Institute and its Sundance Film Festival to promote the value of music in film.
BMI’s innovation in the genre is unparalleled with an impressive roster of Film/TV composers that includes John Williams, Alan Silvestri, Danny Elfman, Rachel Portman, David Newman, Thomas Newman, Mychael Danna, Justin Hurwitz, Harry Gregson-Williams,James Newton Howard, Mark Mothersbaugh, Laura Karpman and Alexandre Desplat.
For more information on BMI events at the Sundance Film Festival as well as on-site coverage of the Festival, visit http://www.bmi.com/sundance, follow @BMI on Twitter – and stay connected through Facebook.
