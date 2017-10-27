Business briefs: Chamber/Bureau to host Fall Forum

Chamber/Bureau to host Fall Forum

The Park City Chamber/Bureau is set to host its annual Tourism Industry Fall Forum and Luncheon on Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Stein Eriksen Lodge. According to a Chamber/Bureau newsletter, Kelly McDonald, a marketing and consumer expert, will give the keynote address about marketing and leveraging customer experience. Two senior executives from Park City's ski resorts will also speak in an executive panel about Utah's ski industry. Attendees will be able to ask questions after the presentation. Tickets can be purchased for $30 if bought before Nov. 8 or $45 on the day of. Those planning to attend can RSVP on visitparkcity.com/rsvp.

Lighting company honored nationally

Elume Distinctive Lighting was named a finalist for the 29th ARTS Award for Showroom of the Year in the western U.S. According to a press release, winners will be announced at the annual gala in Dallas, Texas on Jan. 19, 2018. Elume previously won the award in 2013 and 2015. Elume is a lighting company located in Quarry Village. The business began in Park City in 2006.

Park City to discuss plans for art district

Park City is scheduled to present plans for the Arts and Culture District on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton Park City, according to a city newsletter. Park City Mayor Jack Thomas and Nate Rockwood, capital, debt and grants budget manager, plan to speak about the planning process and timeline for the district, which will host restaurants, retailers and office space for arts and cultural nonprofits. Attendees will be able to give their input on the development during the meeting as well as during the town hall question-and-answer session that will follow the presentation. Those attending must RSVP by Oct. 31 via email to linda.jager@parkcity.org.