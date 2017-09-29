Business briefs: Company with local ties recognized by Forbes

Company with local ties recognized by Forbes

PillPack, an e-commerce pharmacy with an office in Park City, was named by Forbes Magazine as one of the "Next Billion-Dollar Startups." The company opened an office in Park City in August, which is serving as its national headquarters for business development and sales. The company is based out of Manchester, New Hampshire, and was launched in 2014. It delivers medications to tens of thousands of individuals throughout the country. The company is excited to be recognized by Forbes, said Jacqui Miller, spokesperson for PillPack, but also to continue its growth. The list is scheduled to be published in the Oct. 24 issue of Forbes Magazine.

Business license applications due Sunday

The deadline for businesses to apply for a business license is Oct. 1, but there will be a grace period until the 5th, said Linda Jager, Park City community engagement manager. It was moved up from the previous deadline of Jan. 1 to avoid conflicts with peak season and the Sundance Film Festival. Businesses can apply online at parkcity.org, by phone at 435-615-5221, mail to 445 Marsac Box 1480 PC, UT 84060 or in-person at City Hall from 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Chamber to have Facebook workshop

On Thursday, Oct. 5, the Park City Chamber/Bureau is scheduled to host a Facebook workshop for businesses to better learn how to use the social media platform. Sue Kern with Face It! Social Media Marketing, located in Park City, will talk about some of the recent changes to Facebook, including the newsfeed algorithm. The event is free and open to all. It is set to take place at the Park City Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reserve a spot on the Chamber/Bureau website by Wednesday, Oct. 4. Spots are limited to 25 individuals.