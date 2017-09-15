Business briefs: New president and director at Utah 1033 Foundation

New president and director at Utah 1033 Foundation

The Utah 1033 Foundation recently named Dave Kaufman as president of the foundation and Stephen D. Taylor as a director of the governing board, according to a press release. The foundation provides financial support to families of fallen Utah Law Enforcement officers and is located in Park City. Kaufman was previously the head of school at the Winter Sports School from 2013 to 2017. He will take on the role of previous interim executive director and founder Mona Steen. Stephen is a private investor with over 25 years in the financial services industry.

Gas prices remain high due to effects of Harvey

Gas prices traditionally drop after Labor Day, but they will stay high due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. Prices jumped 12 cents in a month and have been as high as $2.76 in Park City, which is 10 cents higher than Salt Lake City. The national average rose 35 cents in the last month, with the East Coast and Gulf Coast taking the brunt of the rise. Since the Rocky Mountain area is more self-dependent, the costs were not as affected, said Michael Blaskey, AAA spokesperson for this region. The hurricane affected 25 to 30 percent of U.S. refining capabilities, and some refineries are still offline. Prices are expected to drop by early October as more Texas refineries come online.

Promontory names new director of sales

Chris Messick has returned to the private mountain community Promontory as the new director of luxury sales. According to a press release, Messick worked as a veteran sales agent at Promontory Club between 2013 and 2016, then went to the luxury real estate firm Engel and Volkers in Park City to work as a global real estate advisor. He was one of the top sales people at the club and was named "Sales Manager of the Year" by the National Association for the Homebuilders. As director, Messick will lead Promontory's sales professionals and bring new multi-generational families to the community.