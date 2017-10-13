Business briefs: Park City business named in Inc. 5000 list

Park City business named in Inc. 5000 list

Summit County business OnSite Media was ranked No. 646 by Inc.com and was recognized at a conference in California. According to a press release, the company was also named No. 18 in the list of the top Utah companies. This is the second time the company has made the list, which features 5,000 privately held growing companies that are producing jobs and creating opportunities, said Brian Van Hecke, president and CEO of the business. OnSite Media, which provides in-store audio/visual communication systems across the globe, has had continual growth since its start five years ago, Van Hecke said.

New ATM system installed at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo installed new tap-and-pay near-field communications at 5,000 ATMs nationwide this week, including the location at 6480 Highway 224 at Kimball Junction. According to a press release, with the technology, customers no longer need a card to run a transaction, only their cell phones. Wells Fargo is now the first large bank in the U.S. to have a fleet of card-free ATMS.

Park City to be recognized for green initiatives

The city of Park City will be honored at the Green Business Awards, which is set to take place Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. The program honors the best green practices in the state, according to Utah Business's website. Park City will be honored along with Salt Lake City as having the most green government initiatives. Each finalist and award recipient will be featured in the "Utah Business" magazine as well. Individual tickets and corporate table sponsorships are available for purchase on the website.